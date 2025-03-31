Upasana shares a glimpse of Klin Kaara Konidela's first Ugadi celebration with grandmother Surekha; WATCH

Ram Charan’s family celebrated Ugadi with warmth and love as they embraced their traditions that have been passed down through generations. Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela made the festival extra special as they spent the auspicious day with the Peddi actor's mother, Surekha. The family’s heartfelt celebrations captured the essence of the occasion as they marked new beginnings.

Upasana took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Ugadi celebrations at Chiranjeevi's house. In the video, Ram Charan's mother, Surekha, is seen sitting with Klin Kaara and guiding her through the festival’s rituals. The little one happily participated, enjoying the special day alongside her mother. The three then sat together for the pooja and prayed with folded hands.

For the occasion, Upasana, Klin Kaara, and Surekha wore elegant ethnic ensembles. Sharing the video, Ram Charan's wife wrote, "Happy Ugadi, timeless traditions passed down through generations."

Take a look at the post below:

Several South Indian celebrities celebrated Ugadi with joy on March 30. Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi, also shared glimpses of their festivities. In the photos, the couple is seen visiting a temple with their little ones and seeking blessings from the Lord. They further embraced tradition by feeding cows at the shrine.

Sharing the photos, they wrote in the caption, "Happy Ugadi festival! May this Ugadi bring you new beginnings, health and happiness."

Take a look at their post below:

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for Peddi (RC16). Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Recently, the makers unveiled his first look on his birthday, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the teaser. After Peddi, he will begin working on RC17 with Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has an exciting lineup of films, including Jai Hanuman, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Are you excited for these actors to create magic on the big screens? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.