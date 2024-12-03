Watch: Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan proves he is his dad's replica as he voices Pushpa's dialogue; Allu Arha wins over with her cuteness

Allu Arjun has been leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of his next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The entire team recently hosted an event in Hyderabad ahead of its release, and it was undoubtedly the actor’s kids who stepped up on the stage and bowled everyone over with their cute antics and banter.

In the video, the emcee for the Hyderabad promotional event for Pushpa 2 could be seen handing over the mic to Ayaan and Arha, who cutely stood next to each other on the stage. Ayaan wished everyone a ‘namaskaram’. Thereafter, he surprised everyone when he copied his father’s signature pose from the film and reiterated his dialogue.

Watch the video here:

Up next, when the mic was handed over to Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, she shied a bit, gave a bright smile, and cutely uttered ‘hi namaste’ to all those present there.

Well, when it comes to his personal life, Allu Arjun completely transforms himself into a family man and a doting father to his kids. One look at his social media account would simply prove the amazing bond he shares with both his son and daughter.

Sometime back, the actor graced the show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, along with his little ones. Speaking about his son Ayaan, the actor revealed that the little one cares for his father deeply.

However, Allu Arjun claimed that his son would not step back from holding his father responsible if something goes awry when it comes to his mother.

Comparing his son with Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film Animal, Allu Arjun said, “Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal, he is as it is. He’ll do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.”

Check out the glimpse here:

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2 has already hit the right levels of excitement amongst the fans. With its promising trailer, ensemble cast, and upbeat songs, the film is already touted to be a significant hit at the box office even before theatrical release.

Well, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, among others, releases on December 5.

