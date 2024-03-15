Leaked PICS: Ram Charan sports clean-shaven formal look in specs as he shoots for Game Changer's political scene

Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The star is known for his commendable performances which have left a long-lasting impression on cinema lover's minds. Ram Charan is currently shooting for the final schedule of Game Changer in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Now, a picture has surfaced online featuring Ram Charan straight from the set of the political action thriller Game Changer in Vizag.

Viral pictures of Ram Charan from Game Changer

Ram Charan can be seen in the picture sporting a completely clean-shaven look, wearing spectacles, and dressed in a formal shirt and pants. The visuals indicate that the scene is set during a political party meeting or when addressing a crowd. In the second picture, the RRR star was captured in a walking shot, looking even more charming and stunning with his stylish black goggles.

The viral images are circulating heavily on social media and fans are going crazy after seeing Ram Charan's different avatar which has lifted the hype for the film more. Hopefully, the makers will reveal the trailer soon to maintain the hype of this epic collaboration.

More about Ram Charan’s Game Changer

While the shoot is in progress, Dil Raju and the team have successfully secured non-theatrical deals for the movie at unprecedented levels. They also have exciting plans for the theatrical release later this year.

Advertisement

Speaking more about the upcoming film, there is a lot of buzz surrounding Ram Charan's role as an IAS Officer in Game Changer who eventually becomes Chief Minister. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, this action-thriller features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, along with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in key roles.

Watch Game Changer official announcement

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is also preparing for his next big project, RC16, a forthcoming Telugu language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in the supporting role. Buchi Babu Sana wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas. Sukumar, the director of Pushpa, will present the project under the Sukumar Writings tag.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s double role to Trisha Krishnan’s rumored cameo; Here’s what we know so far