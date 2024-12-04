Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son Ali Khan Tughlaq arrested by Tamil Nadu police in connection to dr*g trafficking case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and sexual abuse.

Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in connection to a drug trafficking case. The actor’s son was questioned by the officials a day ago and arrested on December 4, 2024.

As per the report by IANS, the actor’s son was allegedly arrested for his involvement in the drug trade. Prior to Ali Khan’s arrest, 10 others had also been apprehended by the police in connection to the same.

As per the report, the accused of the crime even include college students. Along with Tuglaq, three others, named– Seyad Saki, Mohammed Riyas Ali, and Faisal Ahmed were also detained by the police. As all of them are currently under police custody, the investigation of the same is also going on.

Moving ahead, this is not the first time Mansoor Ali Khan’s name has been mentioned in various controversies over the years. The actor has often found himself in trouble with his outrageous statements and comments on public platforms.

In a previous interview, Mansoor Ali Khan had levied comments against actress Trisha Krishnan which had created quite a stir amongst the people, leading to even celebrities calling him out.

In an interview, the actor said, “Filmmakers are not giving me villain roles anymore. They don't let me rape! I had intended to speak about this at Leo's success meet, but I did not as I felt some might turn it into a controversy.”

“I was very eager when I heard I'd be acting with Trisha Krishnan. I thought, there would definitely be a bedroom scene. Just like how I threw Kushboo and Roja on the bed, I can do it with her as well. In my 150 films, haven't I committed so many rapes and atrocities! I didn’t even see Trisha,” the actor added.

The sexist remarks by the actor were widely condemned by many including Trisha Krishnan herself who even filed a case against him in the Madras High Court for defamation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual or substance abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

