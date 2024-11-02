Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals whether Leo 2 with Thalapathy Vijay would happen; drops an update on Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who was recently seen attending a screening of the Kavin-starrer movie Bloody Beggar, was asked whether he would make Leo 2 with Thalapathy Vijay. In a video shared by Thi Cinemas, the director said, "Only Vijay anna could decide that. If he agrees, I will definitely make it."

In the same interaction, the director was asked for his opinion on the recent state conference held by Thalapathy Vijay for his party, TVK. In response, the director said, “What can I say about that? Just well wishes to Vijay sir” (translated from Tamil).

For those unaware, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ended on a cliffhanger, hinting at a sequel or the continuation of the character’s story in the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). However, since the actor is allegedly working on his final movie, it is unclear whether he will continue his character in the cinematic universe.

Furthermore, at the same press meet, the director confirmed that the shoot for the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is progressing smoothly, with only two more schedules left before wrapping up. He also clarified that the movie’s release date would only be announced after the shoot is complete.

The upcoming movie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was initially announced with a teaser trailer featuring the superstar in a high-octane action avatar. The film is expected to be an action thriller, with Rajinikanth playing a character with negative shades.

The film is also set to feature veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Additionally, actors such as Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj will play prominent parts. There is also speculation that Bollywood star Aamir Khan might make a cameo appearance in the film.

Moreover, according to recent buzz, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prabhas are likely to collaborate on a movie. Although this report is yet to be confirmed, the Rebel Star is reportedly likely to join the LCU, with an official announcement expected soon.

