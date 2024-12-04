THROWBACK: When Samantha called herself a 'lucky charm' for Sobhita Dhulipala's THIS film

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched the teaser of Goodachari. The movie released back in 2018 and featured Adivi Sesh as the main lead alongside Sobhita Dhulipala. At the event, the Kushi actress lauded the film and said that the teaser looks "phenomenal."

Samantha went on to say, "Everyone looks amazing. I am really happy to launch this teaser." She further looked at the makers and said, "I hope I am your lucky charm. Wishing the producers the very best."

During this time, Sobhita reacted to Samantha's comments on Goodachari and shared her thoughts. In an earlier interview, she said that Samantha has been "very kind" to them and helped a lot during the teaser launch. Sobhita also praised her for promoting the film on social media.

The PS- II actress further added, "She said she hopes to be the lucky charm, so I am very glad." Now, a compilation video of the same is going viral on social media.

During promotions for The Night Manager 2, Sobhita spoke to Bollywood Bubble about qualities she admired in South stars. She mentioned Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said she found her journey in films inspiring. Sobhita appreciated how Samantha could lead projects with confidence.

She said, "I think her journey is super cool. If you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now is really cool." When talking about Naga Chaitanya, she described him as a person who is both calm and dignified. She also expressed admiration for such traits.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding ceremony is set to begin around 8 PM. A source shared that the couple might visit either the Srisailam Temple or the Tirupati Balaji Temple after their wedding as part of their cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, according to India Today, Naga Chaitanya will wear a traditional Pancha and Sobhita will dress in a silk saree for the occasion.

Several prominent stars are expected to attend the wedding. The guest list includes Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Jr NTR, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun. Both the Daggubati and Akkineni families will also be present at the ceremony.

