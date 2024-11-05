Lokesh Kanagaraj takes Rajinikanth’s film Coolie as a challenge for being a die hard Kamal Haasan fan?

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are the two undisputable pillars of South Cinema and it has taken a genius filmmaker like Lokesh Kanagaraj to create some iconic films with both. While Ulaganayagan’s Vikram has remained a cult classic, the director is all set to deliver Coolie with Rajinikanth on the silver screens soon. And recently, Lokesh made an earnest comment about his love for both superstars.

Speaking at a recent event, Lokesh Kanagaraj didn’t shy away from proclaiming himself to be a hardcore Kamal Haasan fan. Nonetheless, he also hyped the fans about the promising expectations regarding his upcoming film Coolie with Rajinikanth. He said, “I just want to show what a hardcore Kamal Haasan fan can do with a Rajinikanth film.”

Coolie, a true-blue Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one of the most buzzed about projects by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the filmmaker collaborates with the senior actor for the first time, there are high hopes that the movie will be a direct hit at the box office.

Besides Thalaiva, the film also stars renowned actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra and many others.

Walking down memory lane, Lokesh Kanagaraj had met Rajinikanth for the first time while the former was still filming the film Master in 2019. The filmmaker had narrated a script to the superstar back then, to which he agreed and the project was supposed to be his 169th film. However, things didn’t materialize positively for Lokesh and Rajinikanth instead picked up the film Jailer in the same spot.

On the other hand, Lokesh and Kamal Haasan had previously collaborated for the 2022 release Vikram, which still testifies as one of the greatest hits under the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Earlier, through a heartfelt post on his account on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned a special note of appreciation for Kamal Haasan’s performance in the film Indian 2.

Sharing his excitement for Indian 3 subsequently, the director wrote, “#Indian2 is proof of our #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir’s commitment to his craft. Kudos to @shankarshanmugh sir for bringing grand visions to life on a massive scale with @anirudhofficial’s scintillating background score for the film."

Coolie is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025.

