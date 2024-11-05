Exclusive: Ram Charan to release Game Changer teaser at a grand launch event in Lucknow on November 9

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. Amid the excitement surrounding the project, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the RRR star will unveil the teaser of the film at a grand launch event on November 9. The ceremony will take place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to our sources, Ram Charan and the entire team of Game Changer will be present at the event with producer Dil Raju.

On October 31, the makers of Game Changer announced the official release date of the film's teaser. Sharing an intriguing poster featuring Ram Charan, they wrote, "Light it up. #GameChangerTeaser from November 9th. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. #GameChanger takes charge in the theatres on JAN 10th."

In the poster, Ram Charan can be seen sporting a rugged avatar. Dressed in a checkered lungi, the actor can be seen sitting on a railway track with several people lying in front of him.

Take a look at the poster below:

Meanwhile, Game Changer will hit the big screens during the auspicious occasion of Sankranti on January 10, 2025. The release date of the film was confirmed by producer Dil Raju during the Dussehra festivities.

The Ram Charan starrer was earlier eyeing a Christmas 2024 release but got postponed due to unforeseen reasons. Therefore, the makers decided to push its release date to Sankranti as it was more suitable.

However, due to this sudden shift, Chiranjeevi postponed the release date of his upcoming film Vishwambhara, co-starring Trisha Krishnan and others.

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar and is based on a story penned by renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The Ram Charan starrer is touted to be a political drama where the RRR star will take on the role of an honest IAS officer who fights the corrupt political system in the country.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film's cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar, and more.

