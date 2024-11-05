‘There was a distance between me and Kamal sir…’: Sivakarthikeyan reveals he is still waiting for a hug from Kamal Haasan after Amaran’s success

Sivakarthikeyan starrer war biopic drama Amaran has been a huge success post its release. Not just in terms of box office numbers, the movie seems to have touched the fans on an emotional level, as it narrates the heroic tale of the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. Recently, at the success meet of the film, Sivakarthikeyan startlingly spoke about his distanced equation with the movie’s producer Kamal Haasan.

Opening up about the matter, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he was very distanced from Kamal Haasan on the first day of the shooting for Amaran. While the superstar has watched the film already and has really liked it, the Rajini Murugan actor mentioned he is still waiting for the senior actor to ‘give him a hug’ on the movie’s success.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “There was a distance between me and Kamal Sir on day 1 of the shoot but now we have become close. He was very happy after watching the film. Waiting for the hug from him once he is back from abroad.”

Moving on, Sivakarthikeyan also opened up about the OG superstar Rajinikanth and mentioned how the latter was taken by surprise to witness his versatile performance in Amaran. Thalaiva had even remarked how he couldn’t see the actor in the film separately, as he effortlessly essayed the real-life character on the screen.

Advertisement

Being a gracious performer, Sivakarthikeyan also credited filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, who was crystal clear with his narration of Amaran and dedicated three long years to the project.

The star said, “I knew Amaran will work once director Rajkumar narrated the story. He was so clear what he wanted and devoted 3 years of his life working on the script and its making. He deserves all the credit as the only change I had to do was the physical transformation.”

At the very end, Sivakarthikeyan also heaped praises on his co-star Sai Pallavi, who enacted the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of Major Mukund Varadarajan on the screen.

He remarked that the actress was the perfect choice for the film, and the role was simply weaved for a performer like her. Sivakarthikeyan expressed happiness for Sai Pallavi to have unlocked her Tamil blockbuster with a film like Amaran.

For the unversed, Amaran was released on Diwali, October 31, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj takes Rajinikanth’s film Coolie as a challenge for being a die hard Kamal Haasan fan?