Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj movie begins shoot in Hyderabad; cast details expected to be out soon

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are finally set to begin the shoot for their much-awaited movie Coolie from July 5, i.e., today onwards. The actor was recently spotted arriving in Hyderabad for the filming.

The upcoming movie bankrolled by Sun Pictures is yet to unveil its official cast list, which is expected to take place soon.

A few days ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an official BTS photo from Rajinikanth’s look test for Coolie. The post on his social media handle went viral with the superstar donning a menacing and rustic beard look.

Moreover, the director recently shared that Vikram’s cinematographer Girish Gangadharan is reuniting with him for Coolie, which surely got the fans excited. In the same post, the Master director mentioned that the official cast details will be out soon enough.

More about Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, initially titled Thalaivar 171 got the official title recently. The makers shared a title teaser featuring Rajinikanth going all-out in an action sequence.

Although an official update is still pending, the film is likely set to feature actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in key roles. Shruti Haasan had even apparently uploaded a picture from the sets of Coolie, but deleted the same later. Moreover, the movie has also roped in Anirudh Ravichander to compose the musical tracks and scores.

Rajinikanth’s next

Rajinikanth is all geared up for the release of his next film, Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie, slated to hit the big screens in October this year features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

The film is expected to showcase the actor as a retired police officer who is out to uncover a mystery and go to the full extent to unveil the truth. The superstar has already wrapped up the shoot for the film with dubbing to undergo soon.

