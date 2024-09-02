Full star cast of Rajinikanth's movie Coolie: Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Shruti Haasan as Preethi and more

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Coolie, is about to become a hallmark of entertainment and wholesome action. Marking the 171st film of the evergreen Thalaiva, it is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and is expected to make a theatrical release sometime in 2025. Let’s take a peek into the stellar star cast of the film, which includes some of the most notable stars with their exemplary skills.

Rajinikanth in the titular role of Coolie

Well, the highly anticipated film is spearheaded by none other than superstar Rajinikanth himself. At the age of 73, the talented star is set to portray a key role in the film. While the exact name of his character hasn’t been unveiled as of yet, Thalaiva’s glimpse from the film’s teaser has featured him portraying a quirky role, especially in terms of his rugged look and energetic vibe.

Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon

One of the other stars of South Cinema joining the bandwagon is Nagarjuna Akkineni. He would be essaying the role of Simon in the film. From the glimpse of his character reveal, the actor is seen essaying a fearless role, with an edgy appearance teasing the anticipated thrill of the film.

Soubin Shahir as Dayal

Talented actor Soubin Shahir is a name to reckon with in the Malayalam film industry, particularly. He is a part of the Rajinikanth starrer and would enact a character by the name of Dayal. Ever since the makers unveiled the first look of his role in the film, the actor grabbed attention amongst fans for his common man looks in the project.

Shruti Haasan as Preethi

Joining in as an important female character, Shruti Haasan stepped on board in the film. She would be essaying the role of Preethi. Based on the first look where the diva held an ammunition in her hand, it can be guessed that the scope of her role is going to be poignant to the plot of the film.

Sathyaraj as Rajasekar

Joining the stellar cast of the movie next is RRR fame Sathyaraj. The makers dropped the first glimpse of his character by the name of Rajasekar. The actor in the glimpse featured holding a live wire and depicting a stern look, adding to the excitement of the film.

Upendra as Kaleesha

Actor Upendra has also been roped in to become a crucial part of the film Coolie. The actor’s character by the name of Kaleesha has been announced by the makers of the film. From his first look, the actor features a rugged look reflecting both fear and thrill.

For the unversed, the plot line of Coolie is set to explore an ordinary man’s quest for seeking vengeance, which has been fuelled by past wrongs. These incidents have truly shaped up his personality. The music score of the film is handled by Anirudh Ravichander and it would be released in both standard and IMAX formats.

