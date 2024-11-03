Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Dulquer Salmaan starrer crime drama online

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, October 31. Despite stiff competition from other releases, the movie is performing well in theaters. Amid the positive response surrounding this film, social media has been abuzz with speculations that the DQ starrer will soon make its digital debut.

If the speculations are to be believed, Lucky Baskhar will start streaming on Netflix after concluding its theatrical run. The film will reportedly arrive on the OTT platform on November 30. However, the makers of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer have not yet confirmed these reports.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar marks Dulquer's third Telugu movie after Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Set in the ‘80s, the movie follows the life of a middle-class banker who is frustrated with his job as he struggles to make ends meet. Despite all his hard work, he gets overlooked and is even denied a promotion. One day, he decides to take matters into his own hands and starts money laundering to make quick money. However, he gets embroiled in a series of conflicts that turn his life upside down.

After earning Rs 11 crore on its opening day, Lucky Baskhar collected Rs 12 crore on its second day. The film recorded an upward trend on its third day, grossing an impressive Rs 13 crore at the worldwide box office. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 36 crore globally. Lucky Baskhar is projected to keep the cash registers ringing on Sunday before ending its first weekend, with global revenue ranging between Rs 47 crore and Rs 51 crore.

Meanwhile, the film clashed with several other releases at the box office including Jayam Ravi starrer Brother, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Kiran's KA and Kavin starrer Bloody Beggar.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

