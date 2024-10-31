Lucky Baskhar Twitter Review: Is Dulquer Salmaan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary's film worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s film Lucky Baskhar has been released in theaters on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, October 31. The Venky Atluri directorial is set in the late 80s and follows the life of a dedicated bank employee who gets denied a promotion.

The story further shows how he ends up with immense wealth and becomes a scammer.

Now, since morning, Dulquer's fans have been rushing to the theaters to watch this crime thriller. If you are planning to watch this movie with your family and loved ones in cinemas, then do check out these Lucky Baskhar Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user called Dulquer Salmaan starrer a Diwali winner and wrote, "Lucky Baskhar -Best character in recent times of Indian cinema. 1st Winner of this Diwali. Dulquer Salmaan Only one word. It’s a BLOCKBUSTER."

Another user called Lucky Baskhar a powerful film and posted, "After the joshful first half, the 2nd half has mad twists. Genius Mastermind Venky Atluri. Connected the biggest scam in banking system to #HarshaMehra. Dulquer Salmaan was too good in his role. You will root for his epic journey."

A moviegoer stated that DQ’s movie is very well executed drama and wrote, "Lucky Baskhar is a winner through and through. Very well written and executed drama which works on every level. Terrific performances by all the actors and superb score by GV Prakash."

A netizen lauded the film and shared, "Lucky Baskhar - Whatttt a comeback from my MAN @dulQuer. Top notch screenplay, equal space for all the characters. This is how a best film should be made."

"This is really amazing! Lucky Bhaskar has done a great job by making his entire film interesting and getting a lot of praise - it looks like this film is going to be the blockbuster of this year," read another Lucky Bhaskar review on social media.

Check out more reviews below:

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar will be competing with other Diwali releases, including Jayam Ravi's Brother, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Kavin's Bloody Beggar, and more.

