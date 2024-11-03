Lucky Baskhar, starring Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role along with Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ayesha Khan, continues to show a stronghold at the box office. The Venky Atluri-directed economic crime thriller is recording an impressive upward trajectory.

Lucky Baskhar Collects Rs 13 Crore On Day 3; Eyeing Rs 47 Crore To Rs 51 Crore Opening Weekend Globally

After packing a solid pack of Rs 11 crore on its opening day, including the paid previews of Rs 1 crore, the movie collected Rs 12 crore on its second release day. Continuing with a stronghold, the movie saw another jump on its third day and raked over an outstanding Rs 13 crore at the global box office. The three-day worldwide gross of Lucky Baskhar stands at Rs 36 crore.

The movie is expected to record its biggest day on Sunday before closing its first weekend, with global revenue ranging from Rs 47 crore to Rs 51 crore.

Lucky Baskhar Set To Emerge A Big Box Office Success, Thanks To Quality Content

Lucky Baskhar has met with an extremely positive response from the critics and the audience, and that's what is sailing its ship to a favorable end. The movie has so far recorded an upward trend at the box office, which is very impressive. It is poised to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally by the end of its theatrical run and emerge as a big box office success.

Lucky Baskhar's rights are valued at around Rs 30 crore, meaning it would need to do a business of over Rs 65 crore to justify its pre-release business. From its looks, the Dq Salmaan starrer will comfortably break even and ensure profits for everyone in the value chain.

Aside from Lucky Baskhar, another regional movie, Amaran is doing very well at the box office. Both movies are set to be big commercial successes globally.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Lucky Baskhar Are As Under:

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 11 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 13 crore Total Rs 36 crore gross in 3 days

Watch Lucky Baskhar's Trailer

Lucky Baskhar In Theatres

Lucky Baskhar is available in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

