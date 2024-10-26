Amaran X Lucky Baskhar: Sivakarthikeyan runs into Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary; PIC

Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer Salmaan are gearing up for the release of their movies Amaran and Lucky Baskhar, slated on October 31, 2024. In an impromptu meet-up, both the actors were spotted together, offering us a picture just worth gawking at.

The picture was shared by Lucky Baskhar actress Meenakshi Chaudhary on her Instagram handle. The actress also penned, “Baskhar and Sumthi had the best time meeting Mukund Varadarajan.” In response to the same, Dulquer Salmaan also reposted the story and wished the best for both their films getting loved by the audience.

See the official story by Meenakshi Chaudhary here:

Both the movies Amaran and Lucky Baskhar are making their way to the theaters for Diwali this year. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is a biopic based on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan who fought valiantly in a counter-terrorism mission for the country.

The movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy features Sai Pallavi as his wife. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman in supporting roles.

On the other hand, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar is a dramatic thriller movie about a bank employee. Set in the 1980s, the movie focuses on the story of a man called Baskhar who strives to succeed in his middle-class life.

However, things start to take a turn when he has a mysterious rise in riches, showcasing his journey and how it changes him. As Meenakshi Chaudhary plays his DQ’s co-lead, the movie directed by Venky Atluri also has actors Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, P. Sai Kumar, and more in supporting roles. Interestingly, both Amaran and Lucky Baskhar have GV Prakash Kumar handling the musical tracks and scores.

Moving ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is next set to be seen under the direction of AR Murugadoss in the tentatively titled SK23. The film which is also known as SKxARM is said to be an action thriller with an ensemble cast of actors like Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and more.

Dulquer Salmaan on the other hand will be next seen in the Tamil movie Kaantha, a period venture set in Madras.

