Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role along with Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan, is gearing up to hit the screens with a full-fledged release in a few hours. The Telugu crime thriller drama directed by Venky Atluri has shown good trends in advance bookings.

Lucky Baskhar Receives Positive WOM from Previews; Set For An Impressive Start

The makers of Lucky Baskhar organized paid previews today, a day before its full-fledged release. The response from the preview shows has been overwhelming. As per early estimates, it has grossed over Rs 1 crore from today's premiere only, which is a very good signal. The movie was already registering good pre-sales, and now, with positive word-of-mouth incoming from the paid previews, the advances will see an instant boost in sales.

Since Lucky Baskhar is a Telugu movie with a Malayali actor playing the lead, pre-sales are going well in Andhra Pradesh, while Kerala is showing a decent pace. The movie is sure to take an impressive start at the box office, with a major chunk coming from the APTS belt.

Lucky Baskhar Is Expected To Emerge A Success Venture This Diwali; Will Face Other Releases

Lucky Baskhar is poised for a successful Diwali run at the box office. The movie will enjoy an extended four-day opening weekend with previews on Wednesdays. However, it won't enjoy a free run at the ticket window. The movie must share screens with Kiran Abbavaram's small-budget movie KA in APTS, riding high with a positive initial talk. Moreover, Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 is still running on a reduced screen count in Telugu.

Advertisement

Lucky Baskhar will face Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran in Tamil Nadu, which has recorded excellent pre-sales. The movie is also releasing in the Hindi belt with a limited screen count, where it will get a massive dent by Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wave, at least in the opening weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the Dulquer Salmaan starrer performs at the box office in the long run when the festive period ends.

ALSO READ: Amaran Advance Booking Update: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-actioner records EXCELLENT pre-sales; Eyes 3rd biggest start in Tamil Nadu