Lucky Baskhar first review: Kalki 2898 AD producer writes a note about Dulquer Salmaan starrer financial thriller

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to make his big-screen return with his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar, set to release on October 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Swapnadutt Chalasani, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD, has expressed high admiration for both the actor and his new project.

In an Instagram post shared on her official handle, the producer said, “Blockbuster Bhaskar on the way this Diwali. My friend Dulquer Salmaan oh no…Bhaskar was just brilliant as usual… Venky Atluri so well made… Meenakshi Chaudhary were so good.”

The producer went on to praise the makers of the film, crediting the production, cinematography, art, and music. In conclusion, she added, “THE WORLD OF BHASKAR IS V COOL.”

Check out the review by Kalki producer for Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar:

The movie Lucky Baskhar is said to be a period crime financial thriller that focuses on the life of a man called Baskhar. The movie written and directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri is set in the 1980s when Baskhar leads a middle-class life with his wife and son, working as a bank employee.

In his quest for a better life and greater financial success, Baskhar unexpectedly comes into a fortune, which serves as the catalyst for the story. The film is anticipated to explore Baskhar's journey in achieving this goal and the transformation he undergoes as a result.

Aside from DQ, the movie also has actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Kumar, and many more in key roles. The movie was initially supposed to be released on September 7, 2024, but was postponed to October 31st, coinciding with Diwali.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a lead role for the Malayalam movie King of Kotha which did not fare well in the theaters. Earlier this year, the actor appeared in a cameo role for the movie Kalki 2898 AD.

The film directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles had DQ as Captain, the protagonist’s guardian and father figure.

Moving ahead, Dulquer Salmaan is next set to appear in the Tamil film Kaantha and Telugu movie Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. Moreover, the actor has teased about making a comeback to Malayalam cinema in the upcoming years as well.

