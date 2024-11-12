Maa Nanna Superhero OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Sudheer Babu starrer family drama online

Maa Nanna Superhero, starring Sudheer Babu as the lead, hit the big screens on the occasion of Dussehra, October 11. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the family drama is all set to make its digital debut on ZEE5. The streaming giant announced that the film will release on their platform on November 15.

Sharing a poster from Maa Nanna Superhero, the OTT platform wrote, "An ode to all the superhero dads. Watch the beautiful & emotional journey of a son. Don’t miss the digital premiere of #MaaNannaSuperheroOnZee5. Pro Tip: Watch it with your family. #MaaNannaSuperhero Premieres on 15th November."

Sudheer Babu’s film revolves around the life of Johnny. After losing his father, he starts living in an orphanage. Fortunately, a wealthy man adopts Johnny and takes care of him. However, after facing a severe financial crisis, he becomes emotionally distant from the boy.

Even though Johnny is disheartened, he promises to settle his debts and win his heart. While he tries to raise money, his biological father comes back into his life. This turns Johnny's life upside down, as he never knew about his real dad. He is further pushed into a dilemma of choosing between his adoptive father and his biological dad. The movie was well received by audiences and critics alike.

Apart from Sudheer Babu, the star cast of Maa Nanna Superhero includes Amani, Sayaji Shinde, Sai Chand, Harshith Reddy, Raju Sundaram, Annie, and others in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Sunil Balusu in collaboration with CAM Entertainment. While Sameer Kalyani handled the cinematography, Jay Krish composed the music. Anil Kumar P looked after the editing portions, and Maheshwar Reddy Gojala was the creative producer of the Sudheer Babu film. Meanwhile, the project was penned by Abhilash Kankara, MVS Bharadwaj and Shravan Madala.

If you haven't seen Maa Nanna Superhero in theaters, then do watch it online on ZEE5.

