Sudheer Babu SLAMS Arshad Warsi for his remarks on Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD: 'It's never okay to badmouth...'

Popular Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has slammed Arshad Warsi for his recent remarks on Prabhas for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor expressed his disappointment in the incident and said he never expected the lack of professionalism from the actor.

Taking to his social media pages, Sudheer Babu penned, “It's okay to criticize constructively, but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi." Further, the Harom Hara actor wrote that Prabhas’ stature is too big for remarks from small minds. Check out his post below!

For those unaware, recently, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi appeared in a podcast featuring Samdish Bhatia. In the show, he was asked about movies he watched and didn’t like. To this, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor responded and named Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD.

Although Arshad Warsi praised Amitabh Bachchan for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, the actor criticized Prabhas and his acting. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

The remarks made by Warsi against the Baahubali actor have indeed earned him quite the flak, with earlier director Ajay Bhupathi also slamming him for his remarks.

Director Ajay Bhupathi, known for films like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram, lashed out at Arshad Warsi on social media. He said, “Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian cinema to the world audience, a pride of our nation.”

Further, he criticized Warsi and said that he could see the jealousy the actor had in his eyes for Prabhas and Kalki. Check out his post below!

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, was a sci-fi dystopian flick set in the future and was released on June 27, this year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it originates from the myths of Hindu epics like the Mahabharata and the prophecy of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts an impressive cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Besides, the movie also features Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan in cameo roles.

ALSO READ: When Rajinikanth recalled calling Kamal Haasan after struggling to act in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi