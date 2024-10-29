Mahesh Babu isn’t playing cameo as lord Krishna in nephew Ashok Galla’s Devaki Nandana Vasudeva? Latter addresses rumors

Several reports have surfaced claiming that Mahesh Babu is playing a cameo role in nephew Ashok Galla’s film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. The reports claimed that the actor would appear as lord Krishna in the movie, but it has been dismayed by Ashok himself now.

Galla took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “My apologies for not responding immediately to the rumors about our superstar Mahesh mamayya doing cameo role as lord Krishna in my film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. This news is absolutely false! I’m also very disappointed that such misleading news has spread and again sorry for responding so late.”

The actor also clarified that he is currently shooting for his next film in New York City, which is why he was unable to clarify the news before it went viral on social media. Ashok Galla further added, “To be clear, it would be a very big personal and also career-defining moment if there truly was such a cameo in any of my films, and I would be the first one to share such news.”

The actor further asked everyone to refrain from spreading such rumors and expressed his excitement about the release of his film soon.

Check out the official tweet by Ashok Galla here:

The movie Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, starring Ashok Galla in the lead role, is said to be an action entertainer flick, directed by Arjun Jandyala. The film, penned by HanuMan fame Prasanth Varma, was reported to have Mahesh Babu in the cameo role, which has been set clear now. Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently involved in the works of his movie with director SS Rajamouli. The film, tentatively called SSMB 29 or SSRMB, is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure movie, reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 1000 crores.

The director was also recently seen posting on Instagram from the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, where he is on the location hunt for the Mahesh Babu starrer. Aside from Mahesh, the makers have yet to confirm the rest of the cast.

