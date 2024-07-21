Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shares unseen moments from her birthday celebration; see photos

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned 12 on July 20. She celebrated her special day with her family and loved ones. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a string of photos from her lowkey birthday celebration with friends.

Sitara shares photos from her birthday celebration

Sitara shared a montage of photos and showcased her various birthday outfits on her social media, captioning the post with "Birthday gal."

In the first photos, Mahesh Babu's daughter strikes a pose in a puff-sleeved white dress. In subsequent pictures, she is seen wearing a blue bodycon dress while taking a mirror selfie with her friends.

Sitara's joy is evident in her birthday pictures, where she is also seen cutting multiple cakes. One of the cakes was adorned with the words, "Older, wiser, and prettier."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shower birthday wishes on Sitara

On this special occasion, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shared their birthday wishes for their daughter through heartwarming social media posts.

Mahesh Babu posted a sun-kissed selfie of his daughter on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 12 my little one, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more. Happy birthday, sunshine." In the photo, Sitara is seen wearing an orange dress and beaming with joy.

In a separate post, Namrata Shirodkar shared a montage on her Instagram handle showcasing special moments of Sitara Ghattamaneni. The video starts with an annual birthday countdown from 2020 to 2024, highlighting how much Sitara has grown over the years. Despite the changes, Sitara's love for traveling remained constant.

Namrata captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion. With different countries and countless memories, you've always been my little guide making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always and forever. Happy 12 my little one."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in February 2005 and have two children named Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

