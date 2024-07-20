Mahesh Babu extends birthday wishes for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni; shares UNSEEN PIC

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share an unseen picture of his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to extend his heartfelt birthday wishes. The little star is celebrating her 12th birthday today (July 20).

Sharing the pictures, Mahesh wrote, “Happy 12 my little one! ♥️ @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are(sic).”

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. Apart from him, the film featured actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and others in crucial roles. The Telugu action drama was theatrically released on January 12, 2024.

Next, he will be seen in the much-awaited upcoming film, SS Rajamouli's directorial SSMB 29 (tentative name). For the unversed, this marks the first collaboration between the actor and the renowned director.

As per the latest reports, veteran actor Nasser has assumed the role of dialect coach for Mahesh Babu for SSMB 29. The superstar will undergo intensive workshops to improve his dialogue delivery, assuring a unique and compelling performance.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had informed that SSMB 29 would be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers plan to collaborate with international studios. Further, it was reported that Mahesh Babu will be playing the role inspired by the characterization of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, which is a norm in SS Rajamouli’s films as he is rooted in telling stories like that.

How excited are you to witness Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s collaboration on the silver screen?

