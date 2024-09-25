Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar to make an on-screen comeback with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18?

Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law and former actress Shilpa Shirodkar has been in the buzz off lately. Recent reports have suggested that she would be a part of Salman Khan-hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss 18.

As per a report by Indian Express, Shilpa has apparently been roped in to be one of the contestants on the house-based reality show. It is tentatively scheduled to start airing on October 6, 2024. Despite the strong conjecture, there has been no official confirmation available at the moment on the speculation.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar stepped into Bollywood with her debut film Bhrashtachar, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Prior to films, she arched a comprehensible career in modeling assignments. Coming to her filmography, the diva has been a part of a number of films, starring opposite a number of super-successful actors. Besides films, Shilpa has also been a part of several television shows.

In her personal life, Shilpa Shirodkar got married to Aparesh Ranjit, a UK-based banker in 2000. They are blessed with a daughter named Anoushka. Shilpa took a 13-year-long hiatus from work, and it wasn’t until 2013 that she made her comeback.

Besides her own family, Shilpa is extremely close to her sister, Namrata Shirodkar and her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu. One look at her social media space and one can catch a number of glimpses of the South superstar’s family spending time with Shilpa. Moreover, she also dotes on her niece, Sitara and nephew, Gautam.

For instance, back on February 10, 2024, Shilpa Shirodkar had dropped a candid picture on her Instagram account, featuring Mahesh Babu and her sister Namrata Shirodkar. The former actress wished the amazing couple some heartfelt congratulations, as the duo celebrated their anniversary together.

Along with her post, Shilpa penned a beautiful note for Namrata and Mahesh, which read, “Happy anniversary to my One and Only. Love you so so so much @urstrulymahesh and @namratashirodkar.”

Once, in an old interview with ETimes, Shilpa Shirodkar spilled beans on the kind of equation she shares with her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu and her sister, Namrata. She tagged the South star as a complete family man, who chooses to be by everyone’s side no matter what.

She said, “Namrata took over being my Mother and Father after they passed away in my life. She is my pillar of strength. Mahesh is a superstar for everyone but for me, and he is my brother-in-law."

