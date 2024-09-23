Namrata Shirodkar's OOTD look in blue suit screams major onscreen comeback; fans drop comments

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took social media by fire when she dropped gorgeous pictures of her clad in a beautiful blue kurta set. The former actress exuded Indian princess vibes as she styled her traditional fit with the perfect accessories and makeup. In the article, we will decode Namrata Shirodkar’s outfit in detail. However, before we delve into that, take a look at Namrata’s pictures below!

Mahesh Babu’s wifey looks beautiful in this simple but elegant outfit, right? Namrata Shirodkar’s look comprises a royal blue straight kurta, paired with matching pants and a dupatta. The highlight of the outfit has to be its intricate mirror hand embroidery all over the body and its amazing V-neck line. It's a perfect fit for this festive season.

While the kurta has mirror work throughout the body, the diva opted for knee-length solid blue colored pants with a silver-lined chiffon plain dupatta. Namrata Shirodkar’s look speaks volumes about her simplicity yet screams elegance. With proper accessories and styling, this can be your go-to outfit for many events. Whether a casual day out with friends and family or a wedding guest look, this kurta and pant set is easy to carry, blending ultimate comfort with regal charm.

Coming back to Namrata’s ensemble, she perhaps wanted to keep the look extremely simple and opted for just a neckpiece and wore no other accessories. The Vamsi actress even ditched earrings for the look. In the glam department, Namrata opted for a no-makeup makeup look with a very light yet flawless base.

She wore a volumizing mascara that further enhanced her lashes and lined her lids with black eyeliner. Namrata completed her look with a glossy pink lip shade and a small bindi. For hairstyle, the Anji actress kept her short and wavy hair open.

As soon as Namrata Shirodkar shared the pictures online, fans went gaga over her pictures. Check out how netizens have been reacting to the actor’s photos below!

How did you like Namrata Shirodkar’s outfit? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

