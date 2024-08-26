Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam to follow superstar father’s footsteps; daughter Sitara spills the beans

Mahesh Babu, the now Tollywood Superstar, followed in the footsteps of his father, Superstar Krishna. But over the years, Mahesh has carved a name for himself while upholding the legacy built by his father.

In the same line, Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam is also looking to enter the film industry. Gautam has already featured in his father’s film 1: Nenokkadine in a cameo appearance, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

As revealed by Sitara in a recent interview, Gautam is currently pursuing a drama course for four years. Not too long ago, Gautam also had his first theater performance in London.

Speaking about the same, Sitara revealed that she had also attended the same Summer program and talked about her plans for acting. The 12-year-old further shared her thought process behind the brand endorsements, collaborations, etc.

Sitara also expressed how she overcame her stage fright around a year back. “I gave my acting exams at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and I gave my acting exams in Delhi.” She further revealed that she did two exams, one for acting and one for devising a script. Devising a script involved creating a story from scratch, she explained in the interview.

After the interview aired on YouTube, fans of Mahesh Babu were quick to express their excitement about Gautam’s entry into the film industry. So, whenever Gautam is ready to make his debut, it will surely be the perfect launchpad for the future actor.

Just like any industry, it is common for the sons and daughters of actors and actresses to continue their legacy. There have been countless examples, both in the North and the South, of actors launching their children into the industry.

What do you think about Gautam following in Mahesh Babu’s footsteps? What are your thoughts on nepotism in the film industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

