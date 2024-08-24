Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has THIS to say about her father's immense fan following: 'I can never...'

Mahesh Babu’s 12-year-old daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has grown up to become quite the popular social media sensation already. The young lady has also followed in the footsteps of her father and made quite some appearances on various projects in showbiz. Recently, in a heartfelt interview, the star daughter spilled the beans about her dad and made some candid confessions.

During an interview with iDream Media, Sitara Ghattamaneni opened up about how she sees her father, Mahesh Babu, in real life, who is hailed as a hero by his innumerable fans. Sitara, in her response, revealed how, despite all the attention and fame that the actor gets for his presence on the celluloid, back at home, he is just his father and nothing more.

She expressed, “I mean, honestly, a lot of people, everyone thinks of him as a hero. But to me, I can never. I’ll look at him in that way when I watch his films. But at home, he is just my dad; he is my dad.”

Moving forward in the interview, Sitara also picked her favorite film from those of her dad and said she liked the movie Khaleja. Revealing more about it, she said, “Khaleja movie, it’s like I love it so much.”

In yet another point of the interview, Sitara also spoke candidly about her mother, Namrata Shirodkar. The budding diva reflected on her identity as the daughter of a former Miss India.

Sharing her views, Sitara said, “Honestly, it’s great that she did such a great modeling. She had such a great modeling career.”

Mahesh Babu’s impeccable bonding with her daughter Sitara is sheer love, and the duo never shy away from sharing a slice of it with their fans through social media.

For instance, back on July 20, 2024, Sitara turned a year older, and her father Mahesh Babu dropped a bunch of candid pictures to wish her on her birthday. The proud father also penned a caption, wherein he expressed, “Happy 12 my little one! ♥️ @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are.”

For the uninitiated, Sitara has also ventured into professional work in showbiz by being a part of a couple of advertisements and short videos.

