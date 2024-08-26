Fans go berserk as Suriya's Kanguva likely to get postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Per the latest reports and social media buzz, Kanguva will likely be postponed from October 10. The film, which stars Suriya in the lead role, has been in the works for quite some time now. From the first glimpse released more than a year ago to the recent trailer, Kanguva has delivered in terms of exciting the audience with its content.

After announcing a release date of October 10, 2024, the film is reportedly being postponed. If these reports are to be believed, Kanguva will miss out on a solid Dussehra release.

Following October 10, there are some massive releases in December, such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, which are both set to release on a massive scale on December 6.

While the reason for its postponement is not exactly known, fans are putting two and two together. A few weeks ago, the makers of Vettaiyan confirmed October 10 as their release date with a new poster of Rajinikanth from the film. Many had pointed out that it would be in the best interests of both parties to arrive at a different date.

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and several others in crucial roles. It has been written and directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Pictures banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for Kanguva, while Vetri handled the cinematography.

Kanguva is an action-fantasy drama set over 1000 years, in which the protagonist has to fulfill an unfinished mission. The makers released posters showing Suriya in two contrasting avatars: one prehistoric avatar and another modern avatar. Bobby Deol, of course, plays the villain in Kanguva and looks menacing as ever. We have yet to see Disha Patani’s character from the film.

What do you think about these postponement rumors? Would it be wise for Kanguva to come at a later date? Let us know in the comments below!

