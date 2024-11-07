Nani's Odela 2 titled The Paradise; poster promises a power-packed story where violence and power play pivotal roles

Nani is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Srikanth Odela for the second time, and ever since the announcement was made, fans of the actor have gone gaga. For the unversed, the actor-director duo had delivered a smashing hit previously with the 2023 release Dasara, and it had bagged tremendous appreciation, awards and accolades. And now, the makers have finalized a name for #NaniOdela2, which will be now known as The Paradise.

Well, keeping up with previous spectacular performances of the actor, this time too, Nani will be outshining with a never-seen-before avatar, which will be both ferocious and compelling. In contrast to the seemingly subtle impression of the title, the film on the contrary would include guns, and bloodshed based on a background of violence and power play.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat thrill from the movie, along with some unparalleled action-packed scenes. Reference to the iconic Charminar in the poster of the film also hints at an exciting edge to the movie.

Besides collaborating with Srikanth Odela again, Nani will also be working for the third time with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, much like their past successes with the films Gangleader and Jersey.

The screenplay penned by Odela is expected to be completely gripping, foraying into unexplored angles. Reportedly Nani has also been undergoing a massive physical transformation for the role etched out for him in the project, which will be one of the most expensive projects in his filmography so far.

The film is produced by Sudha Cherukuri and is bankrolled under SLV Cinemas.

Check out the poster here:

The Natural Star would be essaying the role of a feisty angry cop named Arjun Sarkar in the Telugu action thriller. The film is slated to be released theatrically on May 1, 2025.

For the unversed, Nani’s last release Saripodhaa Saanivaram recorded a blockbuster success at the box office.

