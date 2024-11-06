Malayalam actress Sandra Thomas expelled from Kerala Film Producers' Association over disciplinary issues: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned Malayalam actress Sandra Thomas has been officially ousted from the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) for allegedly violating the organization's disciplinary standards. According to a PTI report, Sandra had criticized KFPA and other film organizations amid the release of the Hema Committee Report. She further questioned their silence on the startling revelations about sexual assault in Mollywood.

In response to her statements, the association issued a show cause notice to Sandra Thomas. During an executive committee meeting held on October 28, the KFPA determined that the actress had repeatedly breached discipline norms and made unfounded accusations against committee members. The association also noted that her reply to the notice did not meet their expectations.

B Rajesh, KFPA secretary, stated in a letter as quoted by PTI, "So, it has been decided to cancel the membership of Sandra Thomas Productions and of you, as a person who represents the firm."

Sandra Thomas later addressed the media and shared that she was removed from the association even after providing a thorough explanation. "I feel they have expelled me with an intention to make silent all such women," the actress stated.

The actress had earlier issued an open letter where she claimed she was facing misconduct at the Kerala Film Producers' Association office. "Following the horrible incident that happened to me at the producers’ association office, I was completely devastated and had no sleep for days. Still not fully recovered from the trauma," she stated.

Previously, Thomas lodged a police complaint against nine KFPA office bearers, alleging misconduct during a meeting intended to resolve a production-related dispute. In October, the Ernakulam Central Police registered a case based on her complaint, though the producers have refuted these claims.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. You are not alone in this fight, and there are several helplines you can call.

ALSO READ: Here's why Parvathy Thiruvothu thinks Hema Committee is more than Me Too part two