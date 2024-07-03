Malayalam film director Omar Lulu faces allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting victim under the pretext of marriage

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault and drugs.

Making heads turn in the cinema world, director Omar Lulu of the Oru Adaar Love fame has been under investigation over sexual assault allegations. In a new update, as per a report, the victim has raised new complaints against the filmmaker, once again.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Omar Lulu had laced the victim’s drink with MDMA before allegedly assaulting her sexually. Moreover, the report also suggests that the director had made false promises of marrying the victim after hiding his existing marriage.

Malayalam director Omar Lulu faces more allegations by sexual assault victim

Director Omar Lulu had recently filed a petition for anticipatory bail which is when the complainant raised new remarks and even mentioned that the director promised to marry her. Moreover, the alleged victim also added how she was assaulted after being promised a role in his upcoming film.

Furthermore, the complainant also added in her statement that the director has a history of drug addiction and had allegedly tried to settle the case out of court. According to the complainant, the director involved his driver and a friend to broker a deal out of court. The complainant even mentioned having evidence of phone conversations, which can be submitted to the court.

The victim also argued that the director enjoys a significant influence and can likely use the same to obstruct or tamper with witnesses and evidence. As per early reports, the director had hit out against the allegations after seeking bail.

As per his previous statements, the director alleged that the case filed against him was to extort money by blackmailing. Moreover, he also claimed that the victim and he used to reside in the same apartment back in 2022 and only shared a consensual relationship.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for both.

