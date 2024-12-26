Malayalam novelist and screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91 after undergoing treatment for cardiac arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam novelist and screenplay writer MT Vasudevan Nair passed away at the age of 91 on December 25. He was undergoing treatment in Kozhikode after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago. His wife Saraswathy and daughter Aswathy were by his side during the final moments. According to Onmanorama, his funeral will take place today at 5 PM at the Mavoor Road crematorium.

Meanwhile, people can pay their final respects to the novelist at his residence until 4 PM. Many notable figures have visited to offer condolences. Actor Mohanlal and writer MN Karassery were among the first to arrive. Minister AK Saseendran and MP Shafi Parambil also came to honor him.

According to the report, the Kerala government has announced two days of mourning. Moreover, there will be no public viewing of his mortal remains as per his wishes.

Soon after the news of the demise broke on the internet, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, took to his social media handle to mourn his passing.

He wrote, "With MT Vasudevan Nair’s passing, we’ve lost a doyen of Malayalam literature who elevated our language to global heights. A true cultural icon, he captured the soul of Kerala through his timeless works."

"His steadfast commitment to secularism and humanity leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the cultural community," he added.

MT Vasudevan Nair made significant contributions to cinema and literature. He directed seven films and wrote screenplays for about 54 movies. He earned the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times for his outstanding work.

In 1995, he received the Jnanpith Award for his remarkable influence on Malayalam literature. Later, in 2005, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the arts.

