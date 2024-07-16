Manorathangal trailer: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil to bring MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories to life

A few years ago, eight directors and a group of seasoned Malayalam actors embarked on a distinctive anthology series project altogether. This eagerly awaited endeavor, titled Manorathangal, consists of nine segments, each adapting a popular story from the literary repertoire of award-winning author and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair. After much anticipation, the series is now set for release, with the official trailer out.

Manorathangal trailer to feature esteemed actors

The trailer of the anthology opens with actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan paying tribute to MT's legacy. As the trailer unfolds, the short clip provides glimpses into the different parts of the series, featuring acclaimed actors such as Mohanlal and Mammootty. It becomes evident from the promo that each story is unique, set in different landscapes and historical periods. Mohanlal's segment is strikingly presented in black-and-white, while Mammootty's one promises intense drama.

Check out the trailer below:

In addition to the leading Malayalam stars, the ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Madhoo, Nadiya Moidu, Indrans, the late Nedumudi Venu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. Kamal Haasan's involvement in the project is highlighted in the trailer, alongside appearances by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Biju Menon, Nadiya Moidu, Asif Ali, Shanthi Krishna, Indrajith Sukumaran, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aparna Balamurali, and Siddique.

More about Manorathangal anthology series

Among the standout segments are Ollavum Theeravum, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal; Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu, directed by Ranjith and featuring Mammootty; and Priyadarshan's Shilalikhitam, which stars Biju Menon, Shanti Krishna, and Joy Mathew. Shyamprasad has directed Kazhcha, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman.

Aswathy Nair's Vilpana stars Madhoo and Asif Ali, while Mahesh Narayanan's Sherlock features Fahadh Faasil and Zareena Moidu. Jayarajan Nair directs Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam, starring Kailash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi. Santosh Sivan takes on Abhyam Theedi Veendum, starring Siddique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir. Rathish Ambat directs Kadalkkaattu, featuring Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali.

Manorathangal is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages on August 15.

