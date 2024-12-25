Trisha Krishnan mourns the loss of her son and pet dog Zorro, pens emotional note as she takes a break from work and goes ‘off radar’

Trisha Krishnan’s recent social media post carried a heartbreaking news, as the actress lost her son, Zorro early in the morning of Christmas 2024. For those unversed, Zorro was the diva’s pet dog. Being a pet parent, she had been extremely attached to him over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha penned a note, as she announced the most heartbreaking news, and revealed how henceforth, with the passing away of her son, her life seems to have no meaning.

She wrote, “My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning. For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are broken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar.”

Check out Trisha’s post here:

Subsequently, the Good Bad Ugly actress also dropped some photographs of her dog Zorro in another social media post, which was followed by another saddening frame where her pet dog’s grave is shown. The actress had placed candles all around it, in memory of her beloved son.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sharing the pictures, Trisha penned a brief caption, marking the year of birth and death of her pet dog Zorro. The latter had been a part of the actress’ life since 2012 and his loss seems to be an upsetting time to deal for Trisha.

In other news, while Trisha has announced taking a break from work for some time owing to her personal loss, the actress’ upcoming projects have already caused quite a stir amongst her fans.

It seems like the diva is set to have a busy year ahead, courtesy to the multiple projects she is a part of.

These include Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, Suriya45 with Suriya, Identity with Tovino Thomas, Vishwambharam with Chiranjeevi and Thug Life with Kamal Haasan.

