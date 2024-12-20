Popular Malayalam novelist and screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair hospitalized after heart attack, in critical condition

Malayalam screenwriter and popular author MT Vasudevan Nair was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The prolific writer is said to be in critical condition after being admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the writer is under the care of cardiologists and critical care experts as he is suffering from heart failure. He is currently under observation to monitor his cardiac functions.

As per reports, a medical bulletin was released earlier regarding MT Vasudevan Nair’s health, which reportedly states that the writer is unable to speak or move at the moment. Additionally, his wife and younger daughter are present at the hospital.

The 91-year-old Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, popularly referred to as MT, has been an indomitable figure in Malayalam literature and screenwriting over the years. Despite being a chemistry undergraduate at the age of 20, he gained significant prominence through his fictional works and short stories.

His first novel, Naalukettu, which was translated into English and titled The Legacy, was penned at the age of 23 and earned him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958. His contributions to the world of literature continued with several works, including Asuravithu, Kaalam, and the much-celebrated Randamoozham, a retelling of the Mahabharata from the perspective of Bhimasena.

In addition to being an author in Malayalam, the writer also contributed significantly to the world of Malayalam cinema with his screenwriting works. He began his journey as a screenwriter with the 1965 film Murappennu and went on to pen original and adapted screenplays for many films based on his own stories.

In 1989, he was honored with the National Award for Best Screenplay for the film Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, starring Mammootty . This classic film in Malayalam cinema was based on a subplot of a medieval ballad titled Vadakkan Pattukal.

The writer also ventured into film directing, beginning with his debut directorial Nirmalayam in 1973. He continued with films like Manju and Kadavu until his sixth and final movie, Oru Cheru Punchiri.

The anthology Manorathangal , which featured Mohanlal , Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and many more, was recently based on a series of nine short stories penned by him.

