Mammootty makes a request ahead of Bramayugam's release, says 'the trailer may have sparked various ideas...'

The trailer of the upcoming horror thriller film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has caught the attention of many for its breathtaking visuals and black-and-white theme. The film's trailer had already received a thumbs up from the audience and now everyone awaits its release.

Mammootty's role as an antagonist has received enormous praise and many from the industry are pouring love and respect for the characters in the film. At the trailer launch event, Bheeshma Parvam actor spoke about the film and advised the audience to watch the film with open minds and don’t be too critical if the movie is different from what they were expecting.

Mammootty urges fans to watch Bramayugam with open minds

As per the India Today report, Mammootty has requested the cine-goers and said, "I have a request to all of you who are planning to watch the movie. While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed [that the original narrative is different from your assumptions]. Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true.” Mammookka also shared that this will be a fresh experience for Malayalam’s new generation which they usually enjoy in color here it is offered in black and white.

More about Bramayugam

The film also includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in key roles. Bramayugam is jointly produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, and its dialogues are co-authored, along with director Rahul, by Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. It is being shot on a grand scale in Kochi and Ottapalam regions.

Advertisement

Mammootty's work front

Mammookka's recent release Yatra 2, which is the continuation of its first part received positive responses from the audience. The political thriller is based on real-life incidents and the challenges faced by the late former CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It also features Jiiva, who portrays the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of YSR and the 17th CM of Andhra Pradesh. Mammootty is reprising the role of YSR, the 14th CM of Andhra Pradesh. It also features Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ashrita Vemugant in supporting roles. Moreover, it has been bankrolled by Shiva Meka under the banners of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves.

How excited are you for Bramayugam? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Actress Tillotama Shome is ‘honoured’ to meet Mammootty; hails his ‘appetite for reinventing himself’