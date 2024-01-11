Thug Life: Two prominent actors roped in for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s next

The news of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s reunion for a film after 36 long years excited fans to no end. On November 6th, 2023, a day before Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday, the makers revealed the title, as well as cast and crew details of the film, along with a short teaser.

The makers of the film also revealed that Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan have been roped in to play prominent roles in the film. In the latest update, the makers have turned to social media to announce that Malayalam actor Joju George, and Gautham Karthik will be essaying crucial roles in the film as well. Taking to their social media, they wrote:

“Welcome onboard #JojuGeorge and @Gautham_Karthik to the magnificent ensemble of #ThugLife”

More about Thug Life

Thug Life is only the second collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after their 1987 gangster flick Nayakan. In the title teaser that was released on November 6th, it was revealed that the Vikram actor’s character is named Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker. From the title teaser, it is understood that the film is set to be a gangster thriller film. There are also speculations that Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying the role of a district collector in the film.

The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam themselves, under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. AR Rahman composes the music for the film while veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranks the camera for the film. Additionally, A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing, while the action choreography has been done by Anbariv.

On the work front

Joju George was last seen in the titular role in Joshiy’s latest film Antony, which also featured Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Vijayaraghavan and many more in prominent roles. The film garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike at the time of release, especially for the performances and the music by Jakes Bejoy.

As for Gautham Karthik, he was last seen in the historical drama film August 16, 1947, helmed by NS Ponkumar. The actor is next set to feature in the upcoming thriller film helmed by Dakshina Moorthy Ramar, titled Criminal. The film is also set to feature Janani Iyer, Karunakaran, Raveena Ravi and more in prominent roles.

