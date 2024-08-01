Niharika Konidela opens up about family tiff with cousin Allu Arjun: 'Everyone has their own reasons’

The entire Konidela family gained heightened attention during the Lok Sabha elections this year since Pawan Kalyan contested the same for Andhra Pradesh and thereafter assumed office in the post of a deputy CM. While every member of the family showed humongous support to the actor, it was Allu Arjun who grabbed attention for backing a candidate from a different party. Niharika Konidela has now opened up about the alleged tiff with cousin Allu Arjun.

Niharika Konidela reveals how her family reacted to Allu Arjun supporting a YSRCP candidate

In a recent interaction with M9, Niharika Konidela opened up for the first time about what the reaction of her entire Konidela family was, after Allu Arjun stepped up to support another candidate in place of Pawan Kalyan.

The actress mentioned that there wasn’t much discussion about it in the family as such and shared, “We didn’t actually talk too much about it. We didn’t speak about it at home because everyone has their own reasons.”

Furthermore, the diva also emphasized how her family understands that every person does have a different choice to make, in terms of political, religious and spiritual rights.

Niharika Konidela claims she would always choose family first

Concluding her statement, Niharika remarked how if it was her, she would have always chosen family first, since she believes nothing supersedes it. Moreover, the Oka Manasu star also clarified that her father, Naga Babu’s viral tweet right after Allu Arjun made his political choice, was not meant for the Pushpa actor in any way.

When Niharika commented on alleged rift between her cousins, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej

Previously, during a press meet in Hyderabad, Niharika Konidela was asked to throw light on the whispers of an alleged rift that developed between her two cousins, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. For the unversed, Sai had apparently unfollowed Arjun on social media, thereby causing such speculations.

In her response, Niharika denied knowing anything at all about the matter. Furthermore, she asserted believing that the two brothers might have had reasons of their own.

Niharika Konidela’s professional front

Coming to her professional career, Niharika has worked in a number of regional language films in South cinema. She was last seen in the 2019-film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Moving forth, she is slated to be a part of the upcoming film, What The Fish.

