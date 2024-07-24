Here's the truth about reports on Manju Warrier and daughter Meenakshi reconciling

Manju Warrier’s daughter Meenakshi has recently hit the headlines after she graduated and became a doctor. It was announced on Instagram by her daddy-dearest and actor Dileep.

In the latest update, news articles regarding Meenakshi and her mother Manju Warrier reconciling have surfaced online. As per reports, the mother-daughter duo started following each other on social media. But are the reports true?

Have Manju Warrier and daughter Meenakshi reconciled?

Ever since actors Manju Warrier and Dileep separated following their divorce in 2014, there have been many speculations regarding their daughter Meenakshi’s feud with her mother. However, a recent development involving Meenakshi has hinted at a mending relationship between the mother-daughter duo.

The ex-couple’s daughter had recently hit the headlines after her daddy dearest Dileep Madhavan and his now-wife Kavya Madhavan shared pictures from Meenakshi’s graduation ceremony. They congratulated her on finally completing her studies and becoming a doctor.

Manju Warrier and her daughter’s relationship has once again hit the headlines after news reports emerged that the mother-daughter duo have begun following each other on Instagram.

However, there is no truth to the rumors. As per a report on Onmanorama, though Manju has been following her daughter Meenakshi on Instagram for some time, Meenakshi has yet to add her mother to her followers list.

Coming back to her graduation ceremony, her father shared a heartfelt note and wrote, “Thank God. A dream has come true. My daughter Meenakshi has become a doctor. Love and respect to her (sic).”

More about Meenakshi Dileep

For those who are unaware, Dr. Meenakshi Dileep is the daughter of actor Dileep and his ex-wife, Manju Warrier. She was born on March 23, 2000.

According to a report by Breeze Masti, the 24-year-old is a doctor who studied in Chennai. She completed her education in Ernakulam before pursuing her career in medicine.

Despite not being an actress, she has managed to build a significant following on social media, often becoming a viral sensation.

Since her parents' marital split, she has been living with her father and stepmother, actress Kavya Madhavan. She is also the elder half-sister to Mahalakshmi Dileep.

