Manjummel Boys actor gets caught overspeeding under the influence of alcohol, arrested: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to accidents and alcohol.

Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi has recently hit the headlines for overspeeding in an intoxicated condition. The incident took place on Saturday night. According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, police caught him speeding in his car while he was traveling to Kalamassery from Angamaly.

Police filed a case against Ganapathi on Sunday for drunk driving and ignoring signals. He was speeding on the highway between Kalamassery and Angamaly. Despite being asked to stop at Athani and Aluva, he drove off.

He was later stopped at Kalamassery and tested positive for alcohol. Police also noted his erratic lane changes and speeding. However, Ganapathi was released on bail afterward.

Ganapathi is a popular Malayalam actor who started his career as a child artist. Initially, he featured in films including Vinodayathra, Pranchiyettan & The Saint, and Chithrasalabhangalude Veedu.

Ganapathi began his career by dubbing for Santhosh Sivan's Anandabhadram. He was introduced as a child actor in the bilingual film Before The Rains by Sivan. He gained recognition for his role in Vinodayathra, which was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad.

He also played the lead in the children's film Chithrashalabhangalude Veedu, directed by Krishnakumar, and ventured into Hindi cinema with The Waiting Room, directed by Maneej Premnath.

Ganapathi appeared as a child artist in films like Pranchiyettan & The Saint, Mallu Singh, and Alibhai. After roles in Kamattipaadam, Puthan Panam, and Chunkzz, he starred in Vallikudilile Vellakkaran.

He was later seen in Mr. & Ms. Rowdy, directed by Jeethu Joseph. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he directed the short film Onnu Chirikoo and acted in the Malayalam web series Instagraamam, directed by Mridul Nair.

Ganapathi co-wrote and starred in Jan.E.Man, directed by his brother Chidambaram. He also appeared in Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys.

The movie became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in 2024. The film starring Sreenath Bhasi and others paved the way for Mollywood across the country.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

