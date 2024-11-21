Meet Manjummel Boys actor who was involved in hit-and-run case, linked to high-profile drug racket, and starred in Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing film

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

In today's Meet the Actor, we will talk about an artist who worked as a disco jockey before showbiz. This Indian actor began his career as an RJ. He was also part of a metal band named Crimson early on. However, he gained fame for his role in Malayalam cinema's highest-grossing film, Manjummel Boys. Yes, you guessed it right. He is Sreenath Bhasi.

Who is Sreenath Bhasi?

Sreenath Bhasi was born on May 29, 1988. Before entering Malayalam cinema, he was a well-known DJ. He began his career as a Radio Jockey at Red FM 93.5 and also worked as a Video Jockey. Sreenath gained recognition with his role in Da Thadiya. He has appeared in many films since. Moreover, he was part of the Christian alternative metal band Crimson Wood and is now the vocalist of an experimental djent band from Kerala.

Meanwhile, the actor rose to fame for his role in Manjummel Boys. Directed by Chidambaram, the survivor-thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story begins with a group of boys leaving for a road trip to Kodaikanal. However, one of them falls into a deep pit in the Guna Caves and gets trapped there. Instead of giving up, his friends try their level best to save their friend.

For the unversed, Manjummel Boys turned out to be a massive success and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in 2024.

Some of Sreenath's best works include 22 Female Kottayam, Corona Dhavan, Lovefully Yours Veda, Padachone Ingalu Kaatholee, Bheeshma Parvam, Aakasha Ganga 2 and more.

Talking about his personal life, Sreenath tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Reethu Zachariah, back in 2016 in Kochi.

Sreenath Bhasi's controversies

In October, Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and later released on bail in connection with a major road mishap. According to PTI, a car carrying the actor collided with a bike and failed to stop. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case following the incident as the victim suffered injuries from the crash. Sreenath appeared before the police at the time and was granted bail. However, his license was suspended for a month.

Before the road accident, Sreenath Bhasi was involved in another high-profile case. He was allegedly linked to gangster Om Prakash in a drug case. Fortunately, the Kerala police cleared his name in the drug case under the NDPS Act due to lack of evidence.

On the work front, Sreenath Bhasi's upcoming films include Pongala, Udumbanchola Vision, CIBIL Score and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

