Manoj Manchu issues statement to address viral video of him creating chaos outside Mohan Babu’s residence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical assault.

Tensions seem to be escalating within the Manchu family fiasco. After Mohan Babu was booked for physically attacking a journalist and injuring him brutally, it is now Manchu Manoj who has grabbed attention for his alleged intoxicated state. Reports suggest that during this state, he created a scuffle outside his father’s residence and even tried to barge into the premises. Manoj has now responded to the buzz.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj Manchu penned a long note providing a detailed clarification of what actually happened outside Mohan Babu’s residence, including the scuffle involving the media entering the premises.

Take a look at his note here:

In the note, Manoj explained that he and his wife were subjected to incessant trauma after being locked out of their own home, while their 9-month-old daughter was still inside. He emphasized that it was his decision to invite the press into the house, and he took full responsibility for their involvement.

The actor stated, “My wife and I were subjected to immense trauma when we were locked out of our own home, with our 9-month-old daughter left inside. After forcing our way into the house, we encountered further aggression. I was physically assaulted, and my shirt was torn during the chaos. Feeling helpless at that moment, I reached out to the press for assistance. To clarify, it was my decision to invite the press, and they are not at fault for entering the house.”

Furthermore, Manchu Manoj addressed viral videos showing him physically attacking people who tried to stop him. In his defense, he explained that he was first attacked on his chest and, in self-defense, had to push the individual away.

Manoj also dismissed rumors that he created chaos outside Mohan Babu's home while being intoxicated. He accused his brother, Vinay, of spreading false reports to tarnish his reputation and image.

In the conclusion of his note, Manchu Manoj further alleged that his brother, Vishnu Manchu, had threatened and intimidated people who supported him, even warning that he would bring weapons if necessary.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

