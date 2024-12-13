Mohan Babu reveals why he attacked journalist amid feud with son Manchu Manoj, releases statement

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj's feud took an ugly turn when the former attacked a journalist at his residence. After the video surfaced online, a criminal case was filed against the veteran actor. Following the complaint, Mohan Babu took to his social media handle and released a statement explaining the circumstances that led to his actions.

Mohan Babu addressed the situation and expressed his regret over the events that unfolded. He mentioned that the personal family dispute had escalated and caused distress to the journalist community. The actor also explained that due to health reasons he had been in the hospital for the past 48 hours and could not respond immediately.

He acknowledged that in the heat of the moment, several individuals barged into his house with the intent to harm. Mohan Babu said that he lost his composure and the media got involved in the situation. During this chaos, one of the journalists, Mr. Ranjith, sustained an injury.

Mohan Babu deeply regretted the outcome and expressed his sincere apologies to Mr. Ranjith for the pain caused. He wished him a speedy recovery and expressed his heartfelt regrets for the distress caused to the organization.

A part of the statement read, "In the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and approximately 30-50 individuals, comprising anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with an intent to harm those present, I lost my composure. Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation."

Advertisement

"As I tried to manage the situation, Mr. Ranjith, one of your journalists, unfortunately sustained an injury. This was a deeply regrettable outcome, and I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him, his family," he added.

Take a look at the full statement below:

According to Telangana Today, a lawyer has approached the police with a complaint against Mohan Babu and his sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj. The complaint asks for criminal cases to be filed against them. This is in connection with the alleged abuse and assault of the TV journalist.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Manchu finally ENDS THE SILENCE over ongoing family feud between Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu