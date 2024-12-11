Manchu Manoj addresses media after chaos outside house; alleges brothers Vishnu and Vinay 'trapped' their father Mohan Babu

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

The ongoing family feud between the Manchu family escalated when a literal fight broke out outside Mohan Babu’s residence when his son Manchu Manoj tried entering. Things turned ugly in no time when the senior actor lost his cool on the media personnel who also tried to barge in and snatch a mic, only to attack a journalist with the same. And now, Manoj addressed the media on the unforeseen events which have spun out so far.

Apologising to the media, on behalf of his father, Manoj said, “Apologies to the friends of the media..the attack on the media is painful. To me my father is God...what you see today is not my father..in my father's eyes I am depicted as an enemy.”

Moving on, the actor also highlighted how his father’s anger against him also unfortunately dragged his wife and seven-month-old daughter into an ugly fight. Manoj expressed that he is standing alone in the fight and has not asked for any rights over the property as well.

Towards the conclusion, Manchu Manoj added that he is ready to fight for the rights of his wife Mounika, whom he loved and got married to. He further clarified that to date, he has never even asked for a single rupee from his father Mohan Babu.

Manoj expressed, “I married the girl I love...I am fighting for her..I worked hard for Anna without expecting a single rupee. I will hold a press meet at 5 pm and tell all the details..”

Speaking to IANS, Manchu Manoj accused his brothers Vishnu Manchu and Vinay of apparently trapping his father Mohan Babu and influencing their mother, just so that they could attack him.

Well, in other news, an FIR has already been registered against Mohan Babu on the grounds of brutally assaulting a journalist. The actor reportedly hurled a mic in the face of the media personnel so hard that the latter’s cheekbones were fractured, along with a serious head injury.

The reporter, named Muppidi Ranjith Kumar complained about the actor at the Pahadi Shareef Police Station. A case has been registered against Mohan Babu under Section 118 of BNS (An offense of causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means).

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

