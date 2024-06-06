Master Deleted Scene: When Thalapathy Vijay as JD taught everyone a lesson that did not make it to the final cut

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, hit the big screens back in 2021. The film, which was released amidst the pandemic, was a significant boost to theaters and also saw one of the best performances ever by the actor.

After the film was released on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, makers also unveiled a hard-hitting deleted scene from the movie. The scene showcased Vijay who is trying to correct the wrongs suffered by Gouri G. Kishan’s character Savitha.

What is the deleted scene from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master?

The deleted scene featuring Thalapathy Vijay as Professor JD starts off with the actor taking his developmental class for his students. As a sudden surprise, a student comes and tells him that Savitha’s parents are taking back a police complaint filed by their daughter against another student who harassed her.

This prompts him to take Savitha out of her class, being taught by Malavika Mohanan’s Charulatha by force, as she pleads with him not to take the matter any further. As JD steps into the principal’s office, both the student’s parents start dismissing him, and other professors ridicule his behavior. Many blame him for making boys and girls interact and prompting girls to wear anything they want.

After hearing all their words, JD lashes out and hits the harasser and his friend, leading them to confess their actions in front of everyone. The wind of the conversation starts to change when he calls out people for their repressed and sexist views and finally asks the harasser’s mother what they want to do now. Ultimately, his mother agrees to send him to prison, making JD’s actions not go in vain.

More about Master

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features the story of an alcoholic and easy-going professor, JD, aka John Durairaj. After a breakout fight in college elections, JD is asked to go to a juvenile home as a substitute teacher, where he discovers a syndicate operated by a local gangster, Bhavani.

To save the children of the juvenile home from being misused by Bhavani, the professor lets go of his alcohol addiction and starts to reform the place. Sensing that someone is out to get him, the gangster decides to go head-to-head with him, ending in their final showdown.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan, Nassar, and many more in critical roles. Interestingly, the film also pays homage to Kamal Haasan starrer Nammavar, who plays a reforming college professor called Selvam, who is mentioned as JD’s mentor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

