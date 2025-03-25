Parasakthi vs Jana Nayagan: Sivakarthikeyan starrer to clash with Vijay’s last film on Pongal 2026 release date

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, recently announced it will be releasing on Pongal next year—January 9, 2026. However, it seems that the political action thriller would not get a solo release since another anticipated film is also coming to cinemas on the same date.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next big title, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara is likely to make its way to the big screen by Pongal 2026. With these two highly anticipated films clashing head-on, it would be interesting to witness what’s in store for both of them.

For the untold, Thalapathy Vijay has already been in the news for a long time now, after the Tamil superstar decided to bid adieu to films and move on permanently with his political career.

Since the H Vinoth directorial would mark his last project on celluloid, fans of the actor are both nostalgic and excited to watch him for the final time on the big screen.

Despite there still being buzz about whether Vijay would return to films after his political endeavor, in one of his statements previously, the actor completely dismissed all such possibilities.

Instead, he emphasized that he left his career at its peak to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. In his words, “I have thrown away the peak of my career, and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your VIJAY with a trust on you all. I've come here with a strong mind; there is no looking back.”

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan has also grabbed attention for his new look and the terrific first glimpses from Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi. The actor will be playing the role of a student leader in the film, which is based on a real-life incident that happened back in 1965.

Besides SK, the movie also stars Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, along with Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. The upcoming action flick was recently shot extensively in and around various spots in Sri Lanka.