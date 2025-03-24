Thalapathy Vijay meets and congratulates team of Pradeep Ranganathan-led Dragon; director says ‘circle got completed’

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon was a massive hit in theaters after releasing on February 21, 2025. After the tremendous run, the film’s team met with Thalapathy Vijay, who congratulated them on their success.

In a recent post by Pradeep Ranganathan on social media, the actor shared a picture alongside the superstar and revealed that Vijay said, “Kalakureenga Bro,” which translates to “You’re doing great bro.”

Continuing his overwhelming emotions, Pradeep added, “How will i feel hearing this from Thalapathy Vijay sir. I know you all can understand how i would have felt. Thankyou for the words and time sir. Waiting for sachein re-release.”

See the official post here:

Apart from Pradeep, the movie’s director, Ashwath Marimuthu, was also seen penning a long note about meeting the superstar. In a post on social media, the director said, “My people know i have been working hard to meet him one day with full merit and work with him! Working part i don’t know but i met him!!”

The director detailed how he has always been a fan of the superstar and was stunned when he saw Vijay sitting opposite him. Ashwath added how he was crying seeing him, and his entire team asked why he was so emotional.

Finally, the director added, “Circle got completed hearing my idol say GREAT WRITING BRO.”

See the post here:

The movie Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, is a coming-of-age comedy flick featuring the story of D Ragavan. The man who enters into his college life after being dumped for being a studious student transitions to become a rebellious youth.

With 48 arrears in his engineering course, the man decides to create a forged degree certificate and change his life for the better after being dumped by his girlfriend. However, things take a stark turn when the man must face the consequences of his misdeeds and pass his 48 arrears in a single semester.

Whether he succeeds before his life turns upside down makes up the rest of the story. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay recently announced the release date of his alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan. The action political drama is now slated to hit big screens on January 9, 2026.

