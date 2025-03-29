Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Telugu remake of Vijay’s Theri gets permanently shelved? Producer issues statement

Thalapathy Vijay’s film Theri remains a cult favourite even today. Despite the years since its release, fans are still deeply devoted to the movie. Interestingly, it has also been remade in several other languages.

For instance, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently headlined the Hindi remake of the film, titled Baby John.

A Telugu remake of Theri was also announced back in the day, and some of it has even been shot. The project in question is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role.

Interestingly, ever since the project was announced, there have been no further updates on when it would finally hit the big screen. As a result, reports about it being shelved began surfacing across the internet.

Now, during a recent event, the producer of the movie finally offered some clarity on the long-standing project directed by Harish Shankar.

In his words: “Kalyan garu’s film will be released next year. No pan-India film’s buzz would be comparable when a film of his releases. Harish Shankar garu has locked the script. It’s extraordinary. We are waiting for Kalyan garu to give us dates for it. We will wrap it up this year and release it next year at any cost.”

Advertisement

Fast forward to now — Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been carefully balancing his work in front of the camera with his political responsibilities.

His forthcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is currently being shot and is expected to be completed soon.

Other projects in his pipeline include They Call Him OG as well.