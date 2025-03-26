NTR-Neel: Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel to release on scheduled date amid postponement buzz over Jana Nayagan clash

Several South Indian movies are eyeing a Pongal 2026 release, including Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan. The makers have announced that the film is slated to be out in theaters on January 9, 2026. And now it seems, the film will have a clash with Jr NTR’s next venture with Prashanth Neel, as the producers have reconfirmed the release date.

In 2024, it was announced that the NTR-Neel project would hit theaters on January 9, 2026. As Vijay’s film also locked the same date of release, there were reports that stated this might result in Jr NTR’s film getting postponed.

However, the makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial have again reconfirmed the same release date as before, thereby signaling a clash at the box office.

Not just these two, but another movie is in the race for the Pongal 226 release. This film is Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara.

With so many movies approaching a headlong collision at the box office, it is yet to be seen how each of these will survive the clash and if one of them gets deferred from hitting the big screen at the same time.

Coming back to the project, NTR-Neel, shooting for the upcoming actioner has already begun. Meanwhile, the Devara star is yet to join the sets, and will do it only after he completes the projects in hand at the moment.

On the other hand, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has already whipped up considerable fervor from the audience, who are both nostalgic and excited to witness the Tamil superstar perform one last time on the silver screen.

The H Vinoth directorial is said to be a political action thriller and will closely resemble Vijay’s transition from being an actor to a politician. From the posters of the movies unveiled, the actor can be seen pulling off the role of a people’s leader.