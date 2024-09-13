Mathu Vadalara 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer crime comedy

Mathu Vadalara 2 has finally hit the big screens on September 13, 2024, with reactions flowing in from all sides. The crime comedy film marks the sequel to the 2019 flick Mathu Vadalara with both actors reprising their roles.

Both films are directed by Ritesh Rana, with actors Vennela Kishore and Sunil playing key roles as well. As the film makes its way to the audience, netizens have taken it up to themselves to talk about the same.

Most users have complimented the movie to be great at its humors and its screenplay. The netizens have also taken it up to themselves to highly praise actor Satya for his comedy with one user even commenting, “After Brahmanandam garu appearance. You're the only guy who can make me laugh like this.. My man Satya you make my cheeks & throat hurt man. I’ve laughed & screamed like I'm in hell.”

Another user also wrote, “Satya Is The Soul Of Mathu Vadalara& Made An Impact In Film.” Most people have lauded the film for the same and have even spread good words for Ritesh Rana’s narration and background scores by Kaala Bhairava.

Check out the reactions by netizens for Mathu Vadalara 2:

The first installment in the franchise called Mathu Vadalara featured the story of Babu and Yesu, two roommates and delivery agents who decide to make some money through illegal methods. However, things take a turn when they land in trouble which leads to a chaotic and humorous film.

Advertisement

The sequel film, Mathu Vadalara 2 follows the aftermath which took place after the same where the once delivery agents have transitioned into becoming special agents. However, once again they are met with various troubles along the way which challenge their new responsibilities leading to several comical events.

Other than the lead actors the movie also has actors Rohini, Ajay, Raja Chembolu, Jhansi, Srinivasa Reddy, and many more in key roles.

Earlier, the film was even promoted by Prabhas and Sri Simha’s uncle SS Rajamouli in special videos as well. The promo video featuring the RRR director even had us see a playful banter of him with his nephew.

ALSO READ: Panchayat’s Tamil remake Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer out: Abhishek Kumar starrer offers a slice of life and power dynamics with a punch of humor