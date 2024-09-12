SS Rajamouli’s response to Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 update in Mathu Vadalara 2 promo CANNOT be missed at any cost

SS Rajamouli who is currently in the prep work for his next film with Mahesh Babu made a special appearance for Mathu Vadalara 2’s promo video. The video featured the master director along with his son SS Karthikeya as well.

However, what caught everyone’s eye is the hilarious response given by SS Rajamouli when he was asked about the update for SSMB29. In a short clip from the promo, the director was asked about any info on his next movie with Mahesh Babu, to which he asked if they saw a stick here somewhere.

While seeing a small one on the floor, he leaves it aside, picks up a massive log, and swings it, against his nephew Sri Simha for asking the same. Which leads him to run away from the scene.

Check the clip here:

The movie Mathu Vadalara 2 is an upcoming crime comedy movie from Telugu cinema. The film which marks the sequel to the 2019’s Mathu Vadalara has once again brought back Sri Simha Koduri and Satya in lead roles.

The soon-to-release film is directed by Ritesh Rana who helmed the first film as well. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, 2024, and focuses on the aftermath of the first installment with the lead characters transitioning from delivery boys to special agents.

The humorous and chaotic ride tells a story set in the world of crime with Vennela Kishore also reprising his role from the first film. Moreover, actors like Sunil, Faria Abdullah, Rohini, and many more also play key roles in the movie.

Coming to SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, the RRR director is currently preparing for his movie with Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB29. The film has been making quite the buzz, especially since rumors of being the Garuda project the director previously hinted at.

However, as per a report by Gulte earlier, it was claimed that the movie does not have any connection with the Garuda project. Moreover, it is expected that the upcoming film will be a jungle adventure film.

As of now, the superstar is the only confirmed name in the cast list with speculations that Prithviraj Sukumaran might play a role in the film.

